Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Union City

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Union City Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:22 p.m. and was centered 1.5 miles north of Union City, 4.7 miles southeast of Hayward and 5.1 miles north-northwest of Fremont, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

