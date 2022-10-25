When Did the Bay Area Last See an Earthquake Bigger Than 5.0? A Look At Notable Quakes of the 21st Century

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of the Bay Area Tuesday morning, marking the biggest quake the region has seen in several years.

The earthquake struck at 11:42 a.m. about 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and was felt widely across the area.

A USGS seismologist said the location of epicenter suggests the earthquake occurred along the Calaveras Fault line.

So when was the last time the Bay Area saw an earthquake of this magnitude?

Here’s a look back at earthquakes measured over magnitude 5.0 to hit the Bay Area in the 21st century.

South Napa Earthquake — 2014

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northwest of American Canyon on Aug. 24, 2014, killing one person, injuring more than 200 people and damaging over 1,000 buildings in Napa and Solano counties.

According to the California Earthquake Authority, the South Napa Earthquake was felt as far south as Bakersfield and as far north as Arcata in Humboldt County. The quake hit at 3:20 a.m. and caused an economic loss of $400 million, the earthquake authority noted.

Alum Rock Earthquake — 2007

The magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck on Oct. 30, 2007 and was felt widely across the South Bay and Bay Area. This quake occurred on the Calaveras fault, according to the earthquake authority, though only caused “minor damage” in San Jose.

Dr. Lucy Jones with the USGS said Tuesday's earthquake was the largest reported in the South Bay since Alum Rock in 2007.

Yountville Earthquake — 2000

The 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the North Bay overnight on Sept. 3, 2000 and was felt widely in Northern California.

The California Earthquake Authority reported one death and more than 40 injuries related to the earthquake. Damage from the Yountville earthquake was estimated at $65 million at the time.

