Adult, 2 juveniles found dead in Danville home in possible murder-suicide

An adult and two juveniles were found dead inside a home in Danville Wednesday evening, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the home on the 100 block of Larkwood Circle to conduct a welfare check and found the three people dead, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said it was investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

The adult was identified as 44-year-old Nemanja Isailovic of Danville, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the investigation division at 925-313-2600 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 925-646-2441. People can also leave an anonymous voice message by calling 866-846-3592.