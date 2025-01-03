Feds reach agreement with Antioch, police in racism investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached an agreement with the city of Antioch and its police department, resolving its investigation into racism and other discrimination by officers.

Federal officials announced the settlement Friday, ending a long investigation into dozens of discriminatory text messages circulating among Antioch police officers between September 2019 and January 2022.

APD will hire an expert law enforcement consultant jointly selected by both sides to review and update police policies, procedures and training on a variety of topics, including non-discriminatory policing, use of force, hiring and promotions, investigations of misconduct, discipline, community policing, language access, and other topics.

The Department of Justice said in a statement, "The agreement contemplates a role for the Antioch Police Oversight Commission and sets forth a framework for data collection and reporting for a five-year period of departmental monitoring, among other provisions."

The text messages were part of a bigger scandal involving at least 10 Antioch and Pittsburg police officers indicted by federal prosecutors on charges alleging improper use of weapons and a police dog on suspects, civil rights violations, falsifying records, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, turning off body cameras, selling steroids, and paying individuals to take college classes for officers.

Four Black suspects charged with murder made plea deals on lesser charges in May of 2024 after 12 Antioch officers involved either in the arrests or the investigations of the suspects were found to have violated the California Racial Justice Act, which prohibits the state from pursuing convictions based on race.

The officers took part in racist, homophobic and threatening text message chains, some of which referred to Black suspects as the N-word, described violence against suspects, threatened former Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, who is Black, and referred to then-Police Chief Steven Ford, who is also Black, as a gorilla.

The text messages involved as many as 45 Antioch officers. Nearly half of Antioch's then-99 officers were put on leave.

Six former Antioch or Pittsburg officers were also convicted in a wire fraud conspiracy in which officers hired people to complete entire courses on their behalf at an online university to secure a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Both cities' police departments offered reimbursements toward higher education tuition and expenses, along with pay raises and other financial incentives upon completion of a degree.

Antioch police said Friday in a statement that they're "committed to ensuring that such incidents never occur again" in the city.

"Our collaboration with the USDOJ underscores our dedication to fostering trust, transparency, and accountability within our police department," the statement said. "Under this five-year agreement, we will implement and enhance comprehensive policies, practices, training programs, community engagement initiatives, and oversight mechanisms to ensure that officers uphold integrity and fairness while addressing misconduct swiftly and effectively. We acknowledge that trust is earned, not given, and this agreement marks a meaningful step forward."

The department also said it's fully cooperating with the California Department of Justice, which is conducting an independent pattern-and-practice investigation into the department.

"Our commitment to creating a transparent, accountable, and community-focused police department remains steadfast," Antioch police said. "We will continue to serve the residents of Antioch with honor, respect, and fairness."

Friday's settlement brings an end to the joint investigation by the federal Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California. Specifically, they investigated APD's compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the nondiscrimination provisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act, both of which prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion by recipients of federal financial assistance, such as APD.

"Fair and non-discriminatory policing is fundamental to effective law enforcement, especially for those agencies that receive federal funding," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "In working with the Justice Department to institute policing reform, Antioch Police Department sends a strong message that the discrimination and misconduct that prompted this investigation will not be tolerated. The agreement we have secured will ensure that Antioch's policing practices are free from discrimination in the road ahead -- the community deserves nothing less."

U.S. Department of Justice officials said APD, the city of Antioch and its city manager worked cooperatively with federal officials to reach a resolution agreement "embodying a commitment to nondiscrimination in APD's policing operations and advancing its ongoing efforts to prevent and address discriminatory law enforcement practices."

People can report possible civil rights violations at civilrights.justice.gov/report/.