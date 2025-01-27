3 years after Alexis Gabe disappeared, Oakley community honors her

Sunday marked three years since 23-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe went missing. Police believe she was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

On the third anniversary of her disappearance, her family and community members gathered to grieve and to remember Gabe through kindness.

Around 50 people gathered in Oakley Sunday evening, carrying candles and exchanging tearful hugs. They gathered at the bench honoring Gabe outside Oakley City Hall.

On Jan. 26, 2022, Gabe went missing. Her family members, who never saw her alive again, say the pain of her absence feels just as strong three years later.

"It still really hurts, every day, that you wake up, without my daughter," said Gabe's mother, Rowena Gabe, through tears.

Police believe Alexis was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones. He was shot and killed when officers tried to arrest him near Seattle in June of 2022. Since then, parts of Gabe's remains have been found in remote Amador County.

Many people joined in the search effort, first for Gabe, and then for her remains. Some of those involved in the search effort joined in for the memorial on Sunday to celebrate what Gabe's family calls a "day of kindness" in her honor. The Gabe family gave special thanks to four attendees who they say found the second bag filled with Alexis's remains in Amador County.

Since Gabe's disappearance and death, her parents say they have heard many stories from people about how her kindness touched their lives.

"Kindness Day is actually Alexis's anniversary of her passing, but we transformed it into a day of giving, a day of compassion, and community engagement," explained Gwyn Gabe, Alexis's father.

The Gabes encouraged people to find ways to share compassion in their lives in Alexis's honor.

Oakley resident Janice Gomes, who also helped in the search for Gabe, said her family found several ways to add extra kindness throughout the day.

"We took a young man who is 14 years old who has just taken up fishing, so we gave him fishing poles and lures and a jacket to wear while he’s fishing," Gomes shared.

While the community is celebrating Gabe's memory, the Gabe family is disappointed that the Contra Costa County District Attorney, Diana Becton, did not pursue charges against the mother of Gabe's ex-boyfriend. They believe she should have been charged for aiding and abetting after the fact.

Sunday, the Gabes announced that they plan to join the group calling for the DA's recall.

We reached out to the DA's office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Gabe's family says they remember her as someone who was playful and liked helping others. They plan to continue telling her story.

"We are thankful for everybody, the community is still -- after 3 years -- they’re still supporting us, they never left us," Rowena Gabe said.