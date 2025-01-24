DA to not pursue charges against mother of Alexis Gabe's accused killer

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday it would not seek charges against the mother of the man accused of killing Alexis Gabe in 2022.

Gabe went missing in January 2022, leading to a community-wide missing person search.

Months later, it became a homicide case connected to her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones, who was shot and killed by law enforcement attempting to arrest him in Washington state. The DA’s office then investigated whether Alicia Coleman-Clark, Jones’ mother, acted as an accessory in connection with Gabe’s murder.

"It was very disappointing, definitely. Our attorney worked very hard on her presentation, and we had a substantial amount of evidence that she presented," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis Gabe’s father.

The family said they were devastated because the three-year statute of limitations for the case is up in a few days, meaning there's no chance for any criminal case in the future.

Gwyn said he is in disbelief that the DA's office will not pursue criminal charges, adding that he believes Coleman-Clark helped protect her son after the alleged killing.

"To me, the evidence is there. And this evidence comes from a combination of Ring Door camera video, ADT videos, statements," said Dara Cashman, the Gabe family attorney.

The DA's office said it went through extensive examinations of evidence brought by Oakley and Antioch police and the Gabe family but said there was "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

"I just don’t know why they just don’t see it that way," Gwyn said.

On Sunday, the Gabes and members of the Oakley community will remember Alexis in an annual "kindness day".

Gwyn said it was a way to change the day of his daughter's death to a "day of compassion."

"We would appreciate it if everyone watching [would] take part in a kindness day. Instead of dwelling on the sadness of our daughter's passing, we decided to make it a day of compassion," he said.

The family said they ask the community to perform acts of kindness and think of Alexis as a way to pay their respects.