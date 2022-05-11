Antioch

Antioch Mayor to Deliver State of the City Address

By NBC Bay Area staff

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is holding the State of the City Address Wednesday.

The mayor is expected to deliver the State of the City address at 11 a.m. at Antioch City Hall.

Recently, Antioch's police department was under investigation by the FBI and Contra Costa District Attorney. Following said investigation, the mayor announced a massive recruiting bonuses to try to solve the city's police staffing shortage.

You can watch that live on the video player above, or on the mayor's Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

