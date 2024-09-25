Berkeley

Berkeley police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

By Bay City News

Bridget Merino (inset)
NBC Bay Area/Berkeley PD

Berkeley police are asking for public assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Bridget Merino is described as a Hispanic female juvenile. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has long brown hair.

She was last seen around 9:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Ashby Avenue, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with the word "Blonde" on the front, black cargo sweatpants, tan UGG slippers and a black JanSport backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

