Catalytic Converter Theft Ends in Fatal Shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating its 101st homicide after police said a converter theft ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday.

“He was trying to tell the people to get away from his car, they fired some shots and it went through the screen door and they killed him,” said Justin Dawson.

He identified the victim as 60-year-old Arturo Coronado, a father from Jalisco, Mexico who he said worked for him for over 24 years and quickly became another member of his family.

“He stuck with me through thick and thin, whatever I needed he was there, but he was there for everybody,” said Dawson.

Police said the shooting took place on Everett Avenue right outside of the victim's home. No arrests were made and those who witnessed the encounter said there were at least two suspects.

“He never hurt anybody, he was a really good dude, he literally helped me build my company,” said Dawson.

Coronado is now the 101st life lost to gun violence in Oakland this year -- a disease Attorney General Rob Bonta said he will address with the first ever office of gun violence prevention.

“What once felt like a flood has turned into an ocean of gun violence of pain,” said Bonta.

He said they’ll be using data to target gun crime hot zones and push for the expansion of red flag laws.

“To provide state leadership to identify those jewels, those effective approaches that work, that may be working for one community but need to work for more communities and to scale them and to expand them,” said Bonta.

An effort to stop the killings of babies in the backseat of our cars, to prevent our children from getting shot in their classrooms and deter birthday parties from turning into war zones.