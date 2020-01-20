City of Oakland, Wedgewood and Moms4Housing Reach Deal to Sell Home

Wedgewood Properties Inc, city of Oakland and Moms4Housing, the organizations involved in the case of the homeless mothers squatting in a vacant West Oakland home, will reach an agreement Monday.

According to a statement by the Office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Wedgewood will negotiate with the Oakland Community Land Trust to purchase the home on Magnolia Street.

This agreement comes almost a week after the mothers were evicted from the Oakland home by Alameda County Sheriff's deputies. Three people were arrested that day.

Moms4Housing had previously offered to purchase the home, but no agreement was met then.

"This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community," one of the mothers, Dominique Walker said in a statement.

"Today we honor Dr. King's radical legacy by taking Oakland back from banks and corporations," she said. The Moms4Housing will be at the 6th annual Reclaim King's Radical Legacy March and Rally in Oakland later today.

Sam Singer, Wedgewood spokesman said this agreement is "progress that everyone should agree is a step in the right direction in helping to address Oakland's homelessness and housing crisis."

The organizations will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.