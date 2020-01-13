Protesters Rally Against Homeless Moms’ Eviction in Oakland

Protesters on Monday morning rallied in support of two homeless moms who took over a vacant house in Oakland and against their impending eviction after a judge's ruling last week.

The mothers, part of a group called Moms4Housing, lost their legal battle to stay in the house on Magnolia Street owned by Wedgewood Properties.

Wedgewood offered to pay to shelter the women for the next two months, but the women called the offer an insult and continued to say "The moms, and the community behind us, will not leave the property."

