Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County structure fire contained, evacuation warning lifted

Blaze destroys at least one structure, but no injuries were reported

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

An evacuation warning was lifted early Thursday morning in the community of Canyon in Contra Costa County after a structure fire was contained in the area.

At least one structure was destroyed by flames, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and as firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a structure fully involved and power lines were down, a fire official said. An evacuation warning was issued for residents of the Canyon community.

The Moraga Orinda Fire Department issued an "all-clear" advisory for Canyon residents shortly before 2 a.m., according to authorities.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Earlier Thursday morning, residents were advised to prepare to evacuate due to the fire, but no evacuation was ordered.

Details about the size of the fire and how it started were not immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us