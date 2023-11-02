Contra Costa County structure fire contained, evacuation warning lifted

An evacuation warning was lifted early Thursday morning in the community of Canyon in Contra Costa County after a structure fire was contained in the area.

At least one structure was destroyed by flames, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and as firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a structure fully involved and power lines were down, a fire official said. An evacuation warning was issued for residents of the Canyon community.

The Moraga Orinda Fire Department issued an "all-clear" advisory for Canyon residents shortly before 2 a.m., according to authorities.

Earlier Thursday morning, residents were advised to prepare to evacuate due to the fire, but no evacuation was ordered.

Details about the size of the fire and how it started were not immediately available.