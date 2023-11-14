Danville

East Bay World War II veteran turns 103. Here are his keys to a long and happy life

By Jesus Tellitud

NBC Universal, Inc.

A World War II veteran in Contra Costa County reached a milestone birthday Tuesday. 

Sam Avolicino turned 103 years old.

The Air Force veteran celebrated his big day in Danville and received the key to the city from the mayor to honor his special day.

Avolicino said he has several things in his life that helped him live for so long.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Wine, good pasta and no stress … and a good wife,” he said. “We’ve been married for 70 years. We never had any stress because she told me when we got married, we would never go to bed without settling an argument. And we had arguments. I was up until 4 a.m. until I said ‘sorry.’”

After serving in World War II, Avolicino opened an opera house in Germany.

He said he’s met several celebrities, including actor Bob Hope.

This article tagged under:

Danville
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us