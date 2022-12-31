Several Rescued by Boat as New Year's Eve Storm Hits the East Bay Hard

East Bay creeks rose fast, streets flooded quickly and some people even had to be rescued by boat Saturday.

One of the places where that happened was Brookside and El Capitan in Danville where some residents say the neighborhood flooded up to three feet.

When the water surged up to people’s houses, first responders had to come in on boats and paddle boards to help.

“They were like on boards, like getting carried out to the fire trucks and stuff, it was like crazy,” said Tanner Newton of Danville.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 9-year-old didn’t need rescuing but he watched as some of his neighbors did.

“I was just scared, and I just got this feeling that something bad was gonna happen, but we’re lucky we didn’t go on a raft in the flood,” he said.

In nearby San Ramon, police said they used an armored vehicle to help evacuate 13 people from severe flooding.

And in Pleasanton, the Arroyo De La Laguna crested at more than 22 feet -- 7 feet above flood stage.

“This is insane, I grew up here, I have been here since 1978 and I have not seen anything to this magnitude ever before,” said Jason Lennon of Danville.

Water levels got up to 3 feet high in some streets, blocking trails and roads, but high enough to paddle around.

Neighbors stepped in cleaning out culverts with rakes, which seemed to help.

“It was pouring down through Brookside, like a river coming through, flooding up and going down our court. I mean cars are flooded down the court,” said Mike Descombaz of Danville. Even though the water receded, neighbors say they’re left with damage to cars, homes, and fences.

The sticky mud remained Saturday night, making it tough to get around, walking or driving.

Several streets will remain closed overnight in Danville.

That’s a wrap on our coverage of the storms today in Danville. While the flood waters have receded, there’s a think layer of goopy mud left behind with 2 cars still stuck in it. We’ve seen multiple cars attempt to drive through this mud & get stuck @nbcbayarea #cawx pic.twitter.com/EvyJsqoMiY — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) January 1, 2023