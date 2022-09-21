East Bay Teacher Arrested for Sexual Misconduct With Minors

A Contra Costa County school district is reviewing its background checks process after one of its teachers was arrested for sexual misconduct with minors.

“It’s so upsetting," said parent Marina Kol. "It’s really hard to believe."

Parents at Diablo Vista Middle School were shocked Wednesday after learning a teacher was arrested for incidents involving minors.

Nicholas Moseby, 41, taught biology at the school and is now facing charges of allegenedy sending pornopgraphic images to two teenagers.

Moseby also worked as a tumbling instructor down the street for Nor*Cal Elite.

That company fired him after his arrest and the San Ramon Valley School District has placed him on leave.

“We followed all of those rules on how our teachers are credentialed, however that’s not enough,” said Superintendent John Malloy.

He said they did their typical background checks through the state, but those checks did not catch two prior arrests -- one for solicitation in Oakland back in 2015 and a 2009 misdemeanor charge in Arizona where Moseby was accused of serving alcohol to a minor.

Malloy said Moseby was not convicted of either charge, which is why the background check didn’t flag them.

Now, the district is working to create its own separate background checks to go along with the state’s.

They also plan to review the complaint process for students.

“How we investigate those complaints, how our district office supports school administrators to get the best response,” said Malloy.

Despite the setback, parents are hopeful the district will get it right and prevent it from happening in the future.

“The principal runs a great school,” said parent Kol. “It’s so unfortunate that’s missed, you know?”

Prosecutors ask, anyone with information about the case to contact the district attorney’s office.