Person Found Shot to Death Inside Vehicle on Oakland Street: Police

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol overnight Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, on 51st Avenue near the corner of International Boulevard, officers found the victim inside a white van suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was declared dead at the scene.

It's the fourth fatal shooting this week in Oakland, and it comes less than 24 hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of a new state office focused on gun violence prevention.

Details about the victim in the latest shooting were not immediately available, and no suspects were arrested or identified.