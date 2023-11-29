Concord

Concord man charged in hit-and-run death of 86-year-old man

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

A Concord man who was allegedly intoxicated when his vehicle hit another vehicle last week and killed a passenger has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, DUI and hit-and-run.

Concord police say they responded at 6:49 p.m. Thursday to a crash at Oak Grove Road and Treat Boulevard. While at the scene, officers determined a second collision occurred nearby at Oak Grove and Ryan roads.

A passenger of one of the vehicles at the second crash site was an 86-year-old man, who was transported to a hospital, where he died. He has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as Thomas O'Connell, a Concord resident.

Police arrested 19-year-old Damian Lopez-Avelino of Concord, who was still being held Wednesday at Martinez Detention Facility without bail.

Lopez-Avelino was charged Tuesday with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run with injury, and driving a motor vehicle while unlicensed.

