Alameda officers charged in death of Mario Gonzalez face key hearing

A key hearing in the revival of a criminal case involving the death of a man detained by Alameda police officers is scheduled to take place Friday.

Mario Gonzalez died in 2021 after the officers pinned him to the ground.

The Alameda County district attorney at the time declined to charge the officers, but current District Attorney Pamela Price revived the case shortly after taking office in 2023.

This past April, prosecutors charged the officers with involuntary manslaughter.

On Friday, the defendants will argue the case should be tossed for failing to meet the statute of limitations, in part because prosecutors never secured an arrest warrant. Defense attorneys believe the charges may have been rushed because Price is facing a November recall election.

The family of Gonzalez will be protesting outside court before the 9 a.m. hearing.