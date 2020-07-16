Oakland Affordable Housing Projects Receive $90M in State Grants

Three environmentally friendly projects slated to provide 462 units of affordable housing in Oakland have won nearly $90 million in state grants, according to an announcement Wednesday from the city's Department of Housing and Community Development.

The funding will come from the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the California Strategic Growth Council, which includes the leaders of several major state agencies.

Mandela Station Transit-Oriented Development in West Oakland has won $29,659,310 for housing, transit and related improvements, and Fruitvale Transit Village IIB at the Fruitvale BART station is to receive $29,966,039.

Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors won a multi-year grant of $28.2 million to fund a partnership between the city, multiple community organizations and local residents to build 55 units of affordable housing at 95th Avenue and International Boulevard with a health clinic and to create a trail along the San Leandro Creek.

The Fruitvale and 95th Avenue developments are also funded by voter-approved city Measure KK for affordable housing and by city fees.

"This is a great example of how city resources can leverage state funds to advance critical projects that will have a significant impact on our communities," said Shola Olatoye, Director of Housing & Community Development. "These projects help the fight against displacement and disinvestment in East and West Oakland."