Oakland police investigating early-morning, double-fatal shooting

Oakland police early Wednesday were investigating a double-fatal shooting in the city's Highland neighborhood, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police had no details on a shooter or shooters.

The victims' identities were not provided and pending notification of families.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.