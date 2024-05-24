Effort to recall Oakland mayor moves forward

In an effort to oust Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, one local group claims to have the signatures needed to issue a recall.

Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) said in a press conference Thursday its efforts to garner community support to put the recall on the ballot come November were successful. The organization said since January it was able to collect 25,000 unique signatures, and then some, to submit to the election committee later this year.

"This recall is happening," said Brenda Harbin-Forte, a former Alameda County Superior Court judge and head of the recall petition. "She's been dismissive. She said that the leaders of the recall were losers. Well, look what we losers have done. We have energized and motivated Oaklanders."

Efforts organized earlier this year after many believe Thao is to blame for the city's problems ranging from losing the Oakland A's to crime and business closures.

The group said it does not have a specific person in mind to back if Thao is ousted as mayor.

"We are here to support the efforts of the recall, as well as to rebuild the management of this city," said Tanya Boyce, president of political advocacy group Foundational Oakland Unites. "It does change things, now this is going to go out to the people."

According to Nolan Higdon, a lecturer in the department of communications at California State University, East Bay, the mayor needs to take the matter seriously.

"I think there's been some criticism from supporters of the mayor contending that this is a small minority with a lot of money using their power .. well, in an election, now it's time to decide," Higdon said.

However, before any official measure can be placed on the ballot, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters needs to certify the signatures.

The mayor's office did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment Friday.