Pothole, emergency repairs in Fremont shuts down lanes on I-680

Caltrans was working on making an emergency repair to a pothole on I-680 in Fremont that caused significant delays, the agency said Wednesday.

The agency began repairing the lane at the bridge crossing of Mission Boulevard. All traffic was merged to one lane on the 680 heading north.

All lanes are expected to reopen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said.

According to Google Maps, the traffic jam caused by the pothole ranges from 8-10 miles at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Caltrans announced earlier in the evening that the pothole had been fixed and hoped to reopen lanes blocked by the damage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to FPD, the traffic jam encompasses the interchanges of Washington Boulevard, Paseo Padre Parkway, and most of Mission Boulevard.

The public is advised to use alternative routes.

Update on 12/18/24 as of 3:20 p.m.:

Caltrans is making an emergency repair to a hole in the northbound I-680 bridge structure located at the bridge crossing of Mission Blvd (north). Currently, only one center lane on I-680N is open to traffic and the Mission North interchange is… — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) December 18, 2024