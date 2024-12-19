Fremont

Pothole, emergency repairs in Fremont shuts down lanes on I-680

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caltrans was working on making an emergency repair to a pothole on I-680 in Fremont that caused significant delays, the agency said Wednesday.

The agency began repairing the lane at the bridge crossing of Mission Boulevard. All traffic was merged to one lane on the 680 heading north.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

All lanes are expected to reopen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said.

According to Google Maps, the traffic jam caused by the pothole ranges from 8-10 miles at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Caltrans announced earlier in the evening that the pothole had been fixed and hoped to reopen lanes blocked by the damage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to FPD, the traffic jam encompasses the interchanges of Washington Boulevard, Paseo Padre Parkway, and most of Mission Boulevard.

The public is advised to use alternative routes.

Local

GOOD NEWS 2 hours ago

Love and loss: One woman's decision to carry her best friend's baby

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Longtime San Francisco hardware store to close its doors

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us