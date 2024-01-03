Sources identify suspect accused of killing Oakland police officer

The suspect accused of fatally shooting an Oakland police officer last Friday has been identified by police sources.

Mark Demetrius Sanders is the alleged shooter, police sources said Wednesday. He was arrested in Livermore Tuesday morning.

Officer Tuan Le was shot and killed while responding to a burglary at a cannabis site in Jack London Square Friday morning.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Sources said Sanders was arrested on a homicide charge as a juvenile but never convicted.