Castro Valley

Suspect Surrenders in Fatal Hit-and Run of Girl in Castro Valley: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl Monday afternoon in Castro Valley surrendered at the CHP office Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Lana Carlos, the CHP said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Hayward resident Joshua Byrne, surrendered at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. He was booked on felony charges of hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

The collision was reported around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Crow Canyon and Manter roads.

Police said a man driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck struck the girl and fled the scene on Crow Canyon Road heading toward Interstate 580.

Officials say the girl and her sister were coming home from school and were within sight of their home when a pickup truck turned left onto Crow Canyon Road.

Surveillance video caught the crash and the aftermath.

"After colliding with a 12-year-old, the suspect stopped, looked back and immediately fled," said CHP Officer Gabe Walters.

That intersection has been a problem according to neighbors.

"They’re always late for something, you’re just driving too fast you’re just not paying attention, and you don’t know there are kids walking around," said neighbor Anne Ponugoty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-582-9028 or 911 to report it.

*UPDATE* The 12 year old girl has succumbed to her injuries. Our hearts and prayers are with the family as they morn the...

Posted by CHP - Castro Valley on Monday, February 24, 2020

