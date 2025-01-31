Too Short posts first videos since brother's shooting death in Oakland

Bay Area rap legend Too Short on Thursday took to social media and posted videos of himself listening to music and tearing up a day after his older brother was fatally shot in Oakland.

Too Short posted two videos on his Instagram. He captioned one "Real Tears" and the other "Aint really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now. I can’t."

His brother, Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery. Investigators said multiple suspects tried to ram a car into an industrial building. Shaw was shot when he confronted the suspects, who are still on the run.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attempted break-in and shooting.

"We have a number of viable leads that we're going to run down," Oakland Police Department Bureau of Investigations Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies said. "We ask that you all are patient...and allow this investigation to take its course."