The storm-related evacuation orders in parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties have been downgraded to warnings, officials announced Thursday morning.

Concerns about debris flows in and around the fire-scarred areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains prompted authorities to issue the evacuations earlier in the week.

All evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County have been moved to warnings. Evacuation warnings will remain in effect.



To report any mudflow or debris flow on your property please email firerecovery@santacruzcounty.us.@CALFIRECZU @sccounty pic.twitter.com/FiWyBP1e0X — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) January 28, 2021