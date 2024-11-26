Thanksgiving

Bay Area food banks to help thousands of struggling families for Thanksgiving

Sacred Heart will give out 4,000 food boxes over the next two days, thanks to its many volunteers and donors who came through again this season

By Damian Trujillo

Food banks across the Bay Area say the need in their communities is booming.

Workers and volunteers at the local food banks this week have been spending their days giving out Thanksgiving food boxes to thousands of struggling families.

Demone Carter with Sacred Heart Community Services said each food box is worth between $150 and $200, and includes a turkey, ham, or chicken.

Sacred Heart said the need has ballooned in the last couple years.

For San Jose resident Maria Laguardia, she needs the help because rents are too high in the Bay Area.

Sonia Claveria, another San Jose resident, said jobs are scarce now with the arrival of the rainy season, so she came to Sacred Heart on Monday for help.

"We do live amongst abundance, but there are people who are struggling," Carter said. "What we're trying to do is alleviate that struggle a little for the holidays, while we continue to try it and change policies so families don't have to come here every year."

Sacred Heart will give out 4,000 food boxes over the next two days, thanks to its many volunteers and donors who came through again this season.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingSouth Bay
