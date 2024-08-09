Fremont announces plan to use 100% renewable energy

Fremont is moving forward with a plan to exclusively use renewable energy.

The change is just the latest in a series of efforts laid out in the city's Climate Action Plan, which passed in October and aims to have Fremont achieve carbon-neutral status by 2030.

The city announced the change to its electrical grid in July and said it will start by becoming the default service in 2025 for residents and the following year for businesses.

Fremont's city council in June requested the city's primary energy provider, Ava Community Energy, switch its default offering over to the company's "Renewable 100" service. The service features 100% wind and solar energy, according to Ava Community Energy.

The company's board of directors approved the city's request late last month, making Fremont the ninth city in Alameda County to adopt the plan.

Officials said extensive outreach efforts to inform customers about the change are in the works.

For more information, visit avaenergy.org.