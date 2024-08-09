Climate Change

Fremont announces plan to use 100% renewable energy

The change is just the latest in a series of efforts laid out in the city's Climate Action Plan, which passed in October and aims to have Fremont achieve carbon-neutral status by 2030

By Virgil Aspen

clean renewable energy solar panels
FIle photo.

Fremont is moving forward with a plan to exclusively use renewable energy.

The change is just the latest in a series of efforts laid out in the city's Climate Action Plan, which passed in October and aims to have Fremont achieve carbon-neutral status by 2030.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The city announced the change to its electrical grid in July and said it will start by becoming the default service in 2025 for residents and the following year for businesses.

Fremont's city council in June requested the city's primary energy provider, Ava Community Energy, switch its default offering over to the company's "Renewable 100" service. The service features 100% wind and solar energy, according to Ava Community Energy.

The company's board of directors approved the city's request late last month, making Fremont the ninth city in Alameda County to adopt the plan.

Officials said extensive outreach efforts to inform customers about the change are in the works.

For more information, visit avaenergy.org.

Alameda Aug 6

President of Alameda County nonprofit swim team charged with embezzlement

Education Jul 26

California to add financial literacy as a high school graduation requirement

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Climate ChangeFremont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us