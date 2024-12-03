Give back to local Bay Area charities this upcoming GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, has become one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for nonprofits in the United States since it started as a social media hashtag in 2012.

In both 2022 and 2023, GivingTuesday raised $3.1 billion for charitable organizations. Last year, 34 million adults in the U.S. participated, according to estimates from the organization.

As GivingTuesday expands to nearly 100 countries, it's important to also think about the local charities supporting communities close to home.

Here are some local Bay Area charities that you can donate to this GivingTuesday:

Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI)

Based in Santa Clara County, AACI aims to serve all members of the county, but especially marginalized and ethnic communities who face barriers to health and wellness services. This includes refugees, foster youth and low-income families facing challenges, made possible by its multilingual team.

It focuses on providing primary, behavioral and wellness healthcare services to the community, including dental services, substance abuse treatment and senior wellness.

You can donate to AACI at aaci.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland (BGCO)

Through youth programming and services tailored to the community, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland is dedicated to developing Oakland's youth into positive contributors to society. The clubs prioritizes academic success, a healthy lifestyle, and good character and citizenship for their members and the broader youth. The clubs have a 100% high school graduation rate and 90% of their members matriculate to college.

However, just last month, the Ossian E Carr branch of BGCO experienced a theft that robbed the branch of every computer, mouse, monitor and plug.

You can donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland at bgcoakland.org.

Family Giving Tree

The Family Giving Tree has served over 2 million children and individuals in the Bay Area, focusing on providing resources to families and children in the community. The organization's annual Holiday Wish Drive has kicked off, where people can drop off gifts that are most in need for families and children.

Outside of the Holiday Wish Drive, it works with 250 schools and social service agencies in the Bay Area to host its annual Back-to-School Drive, supporting over 500,000 students since 1995.

You can donate and support the Family Giving Tree at familygivingtree.org.

American Red Cross - Northern California Coastal Region

Supporting humanitarian work across America, the Northern California Coastal Region of the American Red Cross includes the Bay Area, North Bay and Silicon Valley chapters. The organization helps those affected by disasters and empowers people to prepare, respond and recover from emergencies.

The Red Cross also collects and distributes blood, provide support for active military, veterans and their families, teach CPR, first aid and other vital skills for the region's communities.

You can donate to the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region at redcross.org.

missionGIVE - Military Aid Societies

Military Aid Societies partnered with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, and Army Emergency Relief this GivingTuesday. Funds to these organizations provide support to active military, veterans and their families. This includes support in things like scholarships, emergency assistance and community programs.

All contributions qualify for a matching donation from Lockheed Martin.

You can donate at missiongive.us.

The Associated Press contributed to reporting.