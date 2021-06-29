Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge District Ups Toll Fares, Transit Fees Effective Thursday

The FasTrak rate on the Golden Gate Bridge will rise from $7.70 to $8.05, the Pay-As-You-Go rate from $8.40 to $8.60 and toll invoices from $8.70 to $9.05

By Bay City News

In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, traffic moves on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, May 15, 2021, that the iconic span started emanating a loud hum following a retrofit last year of the sidewalk safety railing on its western side. Crews replaced some 12,000 wide slats with narrower ones, to give the bridge a slimmer profile and make it safer in high winds.
The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is increasing its toll rates and transit fares effective Thursday. 

The FasTrak rate on the Golden Gate Bridge will rise from $7.70 to $8.05, the Pay-As-You-Go rate from $8.40 to $8.60 and toll invoices from $8.70 to $9.05.

The price change is a part of a five-year toll program approved in 2019 to keep up with bridge maintenance and sustain bus transit and ferry services. The district says it has "yet to fully recover" from the effects of the pandemic, with bridge traffic down by 20 percent and its bus and ferry ridership down by 70 percent and 90 percent from its pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

"With the declines in Bridge traffic and transit ridership, the toll and transit fare programs provide critical funding that helps the District continue operations at the Golden Gate Bridge and maintain transit service through the regional reopening and economic recovery," the district said in a news release.

The bridge district still plans to provide lower transit fares for those with Clipper cards and those eligible for discounted fares. A full list of fare changes can be found online.

