Greek food festival wraps up 72nd year in San Francisco

Newly rebranded as "A Journey of Greek Culture," the festival offers people a chance to try foods from the Southern European nation

San Francisco’s 72nd Greek food festival wrapped up Sunday, after three days of offering festival-goers a taste of the Southern European nation’s fare. 

The festival, newly rebranded as “A Journey of Greek Culture,” was open from Friday to Sunday at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Mission District. 

Attendees were able to try a wide variety of Greek foods like spanakopita, moussaka, stuffed peppers and much more. Of course, there was also a selection of desserts and wines. 

In addition, people also had the chance to watch traditional dance performances and listen to new and classical Greek music, too. 

“It's actually a lot of fun to have people who are not Greek come to the festival,” said Deno Konstantinidis. “Love to see people from other cultures come. Here in the Mission we have cultures galore, which is great.”

The long-running event is put on each year by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of San Francisco. 

