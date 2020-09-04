Health Officials Warn Against Labor Day Gatherings

As Labor Day Weekend approaches, health officials caution Bay Area residents to avoid large gatherings, which can lead to the spread of COVID-19.

This year has already seen spikes in cases during other holiday weekends, so the goal is to make sure this doesn’t happen again – and some counties are taking measures to prevent crowds from coming together.

One solution is beach closures: Pacifica, Santa Cruz County, Monterey County and Marin County are among the towns and counties closing beaches this weekend, though it should be noted that Marin County’s beach closures are fire-related.

In Santa Cruz County, beaches will be closed Saturday morning through Monday evening, with a brief open period between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Monterey County will be closing beaches Friday through Monday.

Point Reyes in Marin County will be closed as well, but it’s due to the Woodward Fire.

Pacifica beaches and parking lots will be closed Saturday morning through Tuesday.

Even with the closures, a number of beaches remain open, and while health officials say it’s much safer to be outside versus inside, it’s important to follow safety guidelines at all times.

Santa Clara County reported a spike in cases following both the Fourth of July and Memorial Day weekends, as did Contra Costa County. A lot of the spread is through asymptomatic carriers.