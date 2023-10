Firefighters are battling a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Henry Coe State Park, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze has burned at least 5 acres near Willow Ridge, east of Morgan Hill.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are battling a 5 acre fire in Henry Coe State Park near Willow Ridge, east of Morgan Hill (Santa Clara County). #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/Znvko8GzsE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 10, 2023