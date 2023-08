Firefighters in Contra Costa County were responding Tuesday afternoon to a brush fire on Highway 4.

The blaze, which firefighters were calling the Sawmill Fire, was burning on the eastbound side of the highway and near Cumming Skyway.

Firefighters reported crews had made significant progress in stopping the fire.

-#SawmillFire crews making significant progress in stopping this fire. Final update unless conditions change. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) August 29, 2023

