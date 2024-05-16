Holy Stitch: New denim factory opens in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood

A new business moved into San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood Thursday, an area that has seen lots of empty storefronts.

Holy Stitch is a part factory, part education and part retail with custom designed clothes.

Julian Prince Dash, founder of Holy Stitch and Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship, has a connection to the neighborhood, activating spaces that eventually transitioned to something else.

“What it is a business is a hybrid of a nonprofit sewing school factory and retail shop, all-encompassing with alterations and Taylor shop also. So it’s like a one-stop shop, where you’re able to buy and create and learn or get service,” Dash said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Creative designs are featured along with a space to learn and grow in San Francisco’s mid-market neighborhood.

“It’s where I’m supposed to be because the it’s the antithesis to consumerism, the youth that are just finding their ways in the street. Clothing can become the source of empowerment and confidence,” Dash said.

The image of the neighborhood has had its challenges, though the city of San Francisco is making investments in it and some see opportunity.

It’s part of Market Street Arts, which is funded in part by the Mid-Market Foundation and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

“Our hope here is that this is viable enough to become a long-term tenant and long-term contributor to this neighborhood,” said Rob Ready with the Market Street Arts and Mid Market Foundation.

Holy Stitch was part of San Francisco's "Vacant to Vibrant program" to help boost downtown. The has founder enlivened mid-market spaces before. A connection with a past and looking at the future.