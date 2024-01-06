San Jose

San Jose police investigate overnight sideshow near downtown

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating an overnight sideshow that happened near downtown.

The incident happened late Friday night near Julian and Highway 87, not far from the SAP Center.

According to police, the incident was one of seven sideshows officers responded to overnight.

SJPD said they showed up and immediately shut them all down.

Last summer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced a new plan to combat illegal sideshows. It included a push for stricter moderation on social media platforms, where sideshows are often promoted.

San Jose
