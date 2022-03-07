Cain Velasquez

Judge Denies Bail to Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Charged in Attempted Murder

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, prosecutors say

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family.

Cain Velasquez Mar 2

Cain Velasquez Shot at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Relative: DA

Cain Velasquez Mar 1

Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Exclusive video obtained by NBC Bay Area shows what appears to be MMA legend Cain Velasquez chasing after the man he allegedly shot Tuesday. He is now facing attempted murder charges and made his first court appearance Wednesday. Robert Handa reports.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cain VelasquezSan Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us