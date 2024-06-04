Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Bay Area for political events

Vice President Kamala Harris will wrap up a California trip with a Bay Area visit on Wednesday.

Harris is expected to attend fundraisers and political events in Oakland and San Francisco.

Israel-Hamas war protests are also planned while the vice president makes stops at political events.

Harris' California visit started last week when she arrived in Southern California on Thursday. She is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday after her trip to the Bay Area.

Kirsten Allen, Harris' communications director, said the vice president will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15 to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

During that trip, she is expected to “underscore the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine's effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The vice president will reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression,” Allen said in a statement.