2 Adults, 2 Kids Rescued After Kayaks Overturn in San Francisco Bay

Two adults and two children were rescued Monday afternoon after their kayaks overturned in the San Francisco Bay, firefighters said.

San Francisco fire rescue teams and the coast guard at 2:55 p.m. responded to reports of several people in need of rescue after kayaks capsized in the bay off San Francisco's Hunters Point.

Two of the four victims were taken to a hospital for hypothermia and all four who were rescued are expected to OK, fire officials said.

UPDATE:



Great coordinated rescue by #SFFD @SFPD @USCGNorCal and @flySFO #SFOSFFD



Police and Fire rescued two adults and two children after their two kayaks capsized.



Two of the four victims are being taken to a local hospital for hypothermia, and all four are expected to be… https://t.co/1XNtDSOgEn pic.twitter.com/rUB6DM5wpH — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 29, 2023

