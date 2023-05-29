2 Adults, 2 Kids Rescued After Kayaks Overturn in San Francisco Bay

Two adults and two children were rescued Monday afternoon after their kayaks overturned in the San Francisco Bay, firefighters said.
San Francisco fire rescue teams and the coast guard at 2:55 p.m. responded to reports of several people in need of rescue after kayaks capsized in the bay off San Francisco's Hunters Point.
Two of the four victims were taken to a hospital for hypothermia and all four who were rescued are expected to OK, fire officials said.
