San Francisco

2 Adults, 2 Kids Rescued After Kayaks Overturn in San Francisco Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

20060128_sffd_6780
Sam Spade's San Francisco

Two adults and two children were rescued Monday afternoon after their kayaks overturned in the San Francisco Bay, firefighters said.

San Francisco fire rescue teams and the coast guard at 2:55 p.m. responded to reports of several people in need of rescue after kayaks capsized in the bay off San Francisco's Hunters Point.

Two of the four victims were taken to a hospital for hypothermia and all four who were rescued are expected to OK, fire officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 4 hours ago

1 Hurt in Stabbing at San Francisco's Chinatown

Berkeley 4 hours ago

Fire Investigation at UC Berkeley's University Village Albany

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us