Key Facts About the Novel Coronavirus and How to Help Prevent It

By Kris Sanchez

Coronavirus cells.

People are definitely aware of the coronavirus and the fact that the Centers for Disease Control is warning that more cases are should be anticipated in the Bay Area.

Here are a few key questions and tips about the virus:

What is the novel coronavirus? Coronaviruses are not new. Remember SARS? That was a coronavirus too. But novel coronavirus, also known by COVID-19, is a new version of the virus. Health experts say it’s primarily spread when a sick person coughs or sneezes, but experts say they can’t rule out that it is spread through fecal contamination like the coronavirus SARS.

When do you see a doctor? If you have a cold and flu symptoms -- runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever -- and you traveled to the coronavirus hot spots or you’ve been in contact with someone who has, it might be time to see a doctor. But don’t expect to get tested right on the spot like you do with strep throat or the flu. If you’re headed to the doctor, make sure you call ahead, so you can describe your symptoms, and the doctor's office can expect you and limit exposure.

What happens when a patient is tested? A Richmond lab is only one of 16 labs processing tests for the virus for all of California. Positive tests then have to be confirmed by the CDC.

Tips on prevention:

  • Wash your hands, really scrubbing with soap and water for 20 seconds – sing "Happy Birthday" twice.
  • When you can’t wash, use hand sanitizer.
  • Masks are not recommended for healthy people, only for people sick with any kind of respiratory virus to prevent the spread.

