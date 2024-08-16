Knife Fight Gauntlet: Oakland competition inspired by ‘Restaurant Wars'

Foodies get ready.

Bay Area chefs are ready to battle it out for your enjoyment in Oakland on Sunday. The cooks are competing as part of what is called "Knife Fight Gauntlet."

The event started in 2016, but this year adds a new twist on the restaurant wars concept: timed competition with mandatory surprise ingredients.

The goal is to highlight Brown and Black chefs along with California farmers and foods.

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones previews the weekend event in the video above.

For more information, visit knifefightgauntlet.com.