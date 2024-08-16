Oakland

Knife Fight Gauntlet: Oakland competition inspired by ‘Restaurant Wars'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Foodies get ready.

Bay Area chefs are ready to battle it out for your enjoyment in Oakland on Sunday. The cooks are competing as part of what is called "Knife Fight Gauntlet."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The event started in 2016, but this year adds a new twist on the restaurant wars concept: timed competition with mandatory surprise ingredients.

The goal is to highlight Brown and Black chefs along with California farmers and foods.

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones previews the weekend event in the video above.

For more information, visit knifefightgauntlet.com.

clear the shelters Aug 12

Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the Oakland Zoo

Oakland 20 hours ago

Mother of 8 shot, killed following confrontation in Oakland

Oakland Aug 14

Electric trucks, buses on showcase at Oakland arena

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us