Lawyers for Man Shot by San Jose Officer File Lawsuit Against City, Cop

Lawyers for a man shot by police last month during a fight at a San Jose taqueria have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officer and the city.

K’aun Green, 20, was shot by an officer on March 27 after his legal team says he disarmed a gunman and was trying to leave the scene of the brawl inside the La Victoria Taqueria on San Carlos Street next to San Jose State University. Police say Green, who was seen holding the gun as he exited the taqueria, ignored warnings to drop the gun before he was shot.

Green's legal team and family will speak about the lawsuit during a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.

NBC Bay Area will be reaching out to the city and the police department for comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Green's attorneys say he and his friends were waiting for their order at the taqueria when an unknown man approached Green and started a fight.

At one point, a friend of the man who instigated the fight pulled out a gun and pointed it at Green's head, his attorneys say. Green disarmed the gunman and fought off attempts to take it back.

When officers arrived, they came upon Green holding the gun as he exited the taqueria, according to police. San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata said Green ignored warnings to drop the gun.

"Officers gave repeated commands to drop the gun," Mata said in the days after the shooting. "However, the individual does not drop the gun and one officer shot more than one time, striking the individual."

Green's attorneys say he had his back to the officers and was holding the gun above his head with the barrel pointing toward the sky.

"Then without warning or giving him a reasonable time to acknowledge the officers’ presence and/or respond to any commands, a single officer opened fire, striking K’aun four times in the left leg, arm, and abdomen," Green attorneys said in a statement.

Green suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. He will not face any charges.

The officer who shot Green has four years of experience and was placed on routine administrative leave, Mata said. The officer has not been identified.

"The determination of whether this shooting was lawful and justified will come from the district attorney at a later date," Mata said.