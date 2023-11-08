San Francisco

Local, federal law enforcement officials announce security plans ahead of APEC in San Francisco

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco is making final preparations to host APEC, which is the biggest diplomatic event the city has seen in nearly 80 years.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service And San Francisco police gave an update on their plans to keep it safe and what everyone should expect.

This includes a massive security force, no go zones and roadblock checkpoints.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said San Francisco is ready to meet the moment as leaders from 20 Asian-Pacific nations gather with the president of the United States and other dignitaries next week.

Officials see it as a chance for the city to shine in a global spotlight, but the also expect demonstrators to share that spotlight.

“Our message simply this people are welcome to exercise their constitutional rights in San Francisco. But we will not tolerate people committing acts of violence or property destruction or any other crime,” Scott said.

People should expect perimeter fencing, security sweeps and the delays that come with them.

