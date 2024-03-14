M2.5 earthquake strikes South Bay, USGS says

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near Morgan Hill, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at about 3:38 p.m. and it was centered about 10.2 miles north of Morgan Hill and 15.2 miles east-southeast of San Jose, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES