M2.5 earthquake strikes South Bay, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday afternoon near Morgan Hill, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at about 3:38 p.m. and it was centered about 10.2 miles north of Morgan Hill and 15.2 miles east-southeast of San Jose, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

