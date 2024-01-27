Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Stanislaus County

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook Stanislaus County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck at around 10:22 a.m., the USGS said, around 3.5 miles north of the census-designated place Diablo Grande and just under 9 miles west of the city of Patterson.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

