Stanislaus County

Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Stanislaus County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook Stanislaus County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck at around 10:22 a.m., the USGS said, around 3.5 miles north of the census-designated place Diablo Grande and just under 9 miles west of the city of Patterson. 

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

