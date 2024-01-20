earthquake

Preliminary 2.8 magnitude quake rattles Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook Sonoma County early Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck at around 8:26 a.m., USGS said, and was centered around 3.6 miles southwest of the census-designated place Cobb and around 14.2 miles south southwest of the City of Clearlake. 

Other information wasn’t immediately available.

