Advocates Raise Concerns as Richmond Plans Homeless Encampment Cleanup

Dozens of unhoused people in Richmond are about to lose the place they call home, as their encampment is scheduled to be cleared in a matter of weeks.

The city had promised to help take care of the costs for folks to leave the area but community organizers said that they're still waiting to see the money.

Payton Skillet, a community organizer put together Thursday’s press conference to bring attention to homelessness along Rydin Road in Richmond.

The Richmond City Council voted to clear the area by Sept. 30, But organizers said that the city also promised $200,000 in services to the help the many unhoused people to find a safer place to call home.

“To help them move into stable housing, reconnect with family members, or get vehicles repaired to that they can move on,” Skillet said.

But advocates said there's an issue, the city has yet to actually provide the money - and the deadline is looming.

Amanda Jenkins lives along Rydin Road. She said that she is depending on those city funds to relocate her RV, which she’s currently sharing with her 15-year-old.

“Unfortunately, there’s no legal place to park in Richmond or to live in it,” she said.

Jessi Turan also lives in her car along the street and is frustrated with the city’s response.

“They’re evicting us without any money or any place to go,” she said.

Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez spoke at Thursday's event and said the city’s staff ultimately has to approve the funds. He plans to meet with them soon in hopes of getting it done.

“I was supposed to meet with them because I shared my concerns with staff, I explained my frustration,” he said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Richmond’s city manager for a comment, but have yet to hear back.