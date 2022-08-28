Oakland

Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard.

Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene.

An officer at the Alameda County Coroner's Office said Sunday evening he couldn't release the victim's name because his next of kin hadn't been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

