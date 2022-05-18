Man Killed in East Palo Alto Shooting Is Cousin of Raiders Star Davante Adams

The man who was shot and killed in East Palo Alto Tuesday night is a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, police said Wednesday.

Ralph Fields was shot at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Two additional shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital.

A fourth shooting victim was identified but did not request treatment, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and was not a random act.

Adams attended Palo Alto High School before moving on to Fresno State University for college. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Raiders this offseason.

BREAKING: The victim from last nights deadly shooting in East Palo Alto is #NFL star Devante Adams’ cousin.

Ralph Fields was shot and killed near a playground, three others were injured. pic.twitter.com/UKG8i5v3rN — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) May 18, 2022

Family members of the little girl in this video say they were at Jack Farrell Park for a church youth tournament when the shooting happened. They said parents ran toward the bullets to get to their kids and a family member was grazed in the head but is ok. pic.twitter.com/DuTHfni4Sx — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) May 18, 2022