Man Killed in East Palo Alto Shooting Is Cousin of Raiders Star Davante Adams

The man who was shot and killed in East Palo Alto Tuesday night is a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, police said Wednesday.
Ralph Fields was shot at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Two additional shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital.
A fourth shooting victim was identified but did not request treatment, police said.
Investigators said it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and was not a random act.
Adams attended Palo Alto High School before moving on to Fresno State University for college. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Raiders this offseason.