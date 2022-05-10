7-Year-Old Injured in Bay Area Freeway Shooting

A 7-year-old is recovering from a bullet wound received while riding a car on a Bay Area freeway Monday afternoon.

CHP investigators say bullets tore through a Honda on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Alamo Exit in Vacaville around 4:30 p.m.

At least one of those bullets hit the child who was riding in the backseat, leaving him with non life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield.

These types of shooting are becoming more and more common in Bay Area freeways. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit found that these crimes have more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.

Last November, Jasper Wu was weeks shy of his second birthday when he was shot and killed on 880 in Oakland.

In February of this year, UC Berkeley basketball legend Gene Ransom was also shot and killed as he drove on 880 in Oakland.

There’s been an arrest in the killing of Ransom, and a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Wu’s case.

As far as the shooting on I-80 in Vacaville Monday, police say anyone with information should come forward.